The Range | February 17, 2023

The pandemic was tough on a lot of businesses. It was also tough on a lot of business organizations. That includes the Wichita Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, which saw its membership dip over the last few years. But the chamber has new leadership, and it held an event last month to re-launch the group. Maria Kury is the board chair and she says the group’s new focus came from a simple question: What do they want the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to be?

Also, Wichita Transit Director Mike Tann says his department is getting ready to undertake a major study on how to improve and expand the current transit system. For this month’s En Route, Beth Golay sat down with Tann to find out what that might mean for Wichita and its transit riders in the future.

