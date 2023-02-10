The Range | February 10, 2023

If you walk through downtown Wichita, you’ll be surrounded by logos that you instantly recognize. Your favorite local restaurants … major companies … nonprofits … gas stations. But what you may not know, is that the man behind so many of those logos lives right here in town. KMUW news reporter Daniel Caudill talks with Wichita's logo wizard.

Also, the restaurant may be called “The Sweet Spot,” but executive Chef Preston Darnell spends as much time creating savory meals as he does sweet desserts. Darnell worked at the Olive Tree and Ya-Ya ‘s before moving to the Sweet Spot in west Wichita when it opened 5 years ago. For this edition of In The Mix, Carla Eckels visits Darnell in his kitchen.

