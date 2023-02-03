The Range | February 03, 2023

the former Henry’s department store in downtown Wichita is getting a second chance at life. Once a vacant eyesore, it’s now a state-of-the-art culinary school. Kylie Cameron has more about the transformation.

Also, Vivian Zavataro’s love of art has taken her around the world. Now, it’s brought her to Wichita, as director of the Ulrich Museum of Art. Torin Andersen spoke with Zavataro about her journey and about what role she wants the Museum to play in the community.

