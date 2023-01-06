© 2023 KMUW
The Range

The Range | January 06, 2023

By KMUW News
Published January 6, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST
The-Range-010623-1760x1084.png

“Boba tea” traces its roots to 1980s Taiwan. The sweet tea drink with tapioca balls called boba, is now taking off in Wichita. Hugo Phan spills the tea … on boba.

Also, Anne Kraybill is the new director of the Wichita Art Museum. But her journey to Kansas had kind of a slow start. Torin Andersen spoke with Kraybill about her decision to come to Wichita and her vision for the museum.

KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
