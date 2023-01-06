The Range | January 06, 2023

“Boba tea” traces its roots to 1980s Taiwan. The sweet tea drink with tapioca balls called boba, is now taking off in Wichita. Hugo Phan spills the tea … on boba.

Also, Anne Kraybill is the new director of the Wichita Art Museum. But her journey to Kansas had kind of a slow start. Torin Andersen spoke with Kraybill about her decision to come to Wichita and her vision for the museum.

—

