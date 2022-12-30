The Range | December 30, 2022

Development in and around Wichita continues to grow. But what happens when new projects clash with historic buildings and neighborhoods? Kylie Cameron reports on one historic church that’s being transformed into a wedding and event venue.

Also, while it’s not known for it, Kansas is geographically diverse. Hilly and forested in the northeast, wide open in the southwest. Lu Anne Stephens recently set out to conquer one of the most extreme points in the state, and she shares it in this month’s Hidden Kansas.

