The Range

The Range | December 16, 2022

By KMUW News
Published December 16, 2022 at 12:00 AM CST
The-Range-121622-1760x1084.png

In 1972, Linda Weir-Enegren founded Rainbows United. She had little professional experience at the time and even less money. Her first class in the basement of Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church had five kids. In the 50 years since, the organization has become a leader in helping children with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and their families.

Also, Nikhil Chilaka is an international student studying for a master’s degree in computer science at Wichita State University. For this month’s En Route, Beth Golay talks with Chilaka about his first semester abroad. And the strengths … and weaknesses … of Wichita’s bus system.

Subscribe to The Range wherever you get your podcasts. To receive it directly in your inbox, subscribe to The Range newsletter here.

KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
See stories by KMUW News