the_range_logo_1400x1400_1.png
The Range

The Range | December 02, 2022

Published December 2, 2022 at 12:00 AM CST
The-Range-12-2-1760x1084.png

The holiday shopping season is typically a bright one for small businesses. But with inflation still a concern, will that be true this year? Celia Hack talked with some local business owners to see how they’re managing higher costs as they prepare for the holidays.

Also, dance artist Mina Estrada wants to push the boundaries of dance in Wichita. And as managing director of Harvester Arts, she also wants to help artists find stable employment and get a paycheck while pursuing their passion. Estrada talked with Torin Andersen about her love of experimental dance and some upcoming events designed to showcase art through movement.

Subscribe to The Range wherever you get your podcasts.

