The Range | November 25, 2022

The City of Wichita hired Joe Sullivan as its new police chief last month. He’s a native of Philadelphia and had a long career with that city’s police force. Kylie Cameron talked with Sullivan about his start in law enforcement, his family and his first impressions of his new home.

Also, on the High Plains of Kansas near the Colorado border, antelope far outnumber people. But even though the region is sparse in population, it’s packed with history. On this month’s Hidden Kansas, Beccy Tanner visits the Fort Wallace Museum, which helps preserve and explain that history.

—

Subscribe to The Range wherever you get your podcasts. To receive it directly in your inbox, subscribe to The Range newsletter here.