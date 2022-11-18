The Range | November 18, 2022

This week, more and more young people are raving about books on TikTok.

And now that social media phenomenon known as “BookTok” has become a powerful force in the publishing industry. Suzanne Perez takes us to some Wichita bookstores, where retailers are embracing the trend.

Also, on this month’s En Route, Beth Golay met Shaquan Titchenor while riding Route 14. Titchenor’s in a prison work-release program and was headed to a job interview ... his first step in rejoining society. Little did he know he'd have to do two interviews that day.

