The Range | November 11, 2022

Quietly tucked inside Club Billiards in Delano is a shrine to the legends of their sport.

The Wichita Pool Hall of Fame honors the best players in the city’s history, along with those who helped grow the game.

Terry Young was part of the Hall of Fame’s inaugural class in 2015. He says he honed his skills when he was just a kid at a southside burger joint called Jack’s Coffee Shop.

Also, a new organization aimed at promoting LGBT businesses in Wichita will host a membership kickoff event on Friday, Nov. 18.

For this month’s installment of In The Mix, Chris Pumpelly talks with Carla Eckels about why he founded Proud of Wichita.

—

Subscribe to The Range wherever you get your podcasts. To receive it directly in your inbox, subscribe to The Range newsletter here.