© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the_range_logo_1400x1400_1.png
The Range

The Range | November 11, 2022

Published November 11, 2022 at 12:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
The-Range-111122-1760x1084.png

Quietly tucked inside Club Billiards in Delano is a shrine to the legends of their sport.

The Wichita Pool Hall of Fame honors the best players in the city’s history, along with those who helped grow the game.

Terry Young was part of the Hall of Fame’s inaugural class in 2015. He says he honed his skills when he was just a kid at a southside burger joint called Jack’s Coffee Shop.

Also, a new organization aimed at promoting LGBT businesses in Wichita will host a membership kickoff event on Friday, Nov. 18.

For this month’s installment of In The Mix, Chris Pumpelly talks with Carla Eckels about why he founded Proud of Wichita.

Subscribe to The Range wherever you get your podcasts. To receive it directly in your inbox, subscribe to The Range newsletter here.

Tags
The Range Local News
KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
See stories by KMUW News