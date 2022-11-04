The Range | November 04, 2022

A hot shower can go a long way. That’s the philosophy behind a volunteer group that runs a mobile shower unit for people who are experiencing homelessness. Celia Hack spent some time with Shower Up Wichita - and shares this story.

Also, going to a concert can often feel predictable. Performers playing the same pieces from musical giants of the past. Well, those giants had to start somewhere. The Knob Festival in Wichita provides a platform for artists willing to take a risk and perform new music. Festival founder Mark Foley talked with Torin Andersen about finding inspiration on the cutting edge. Andersen was also among the performers last night at the Knob Festival, which continues Friday and Saturday.

