The Range

The Range | October 28, 2022

Published October 28, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT
With the trend of working from home continuing in a number of industries, it’s hard to know exactly what type of interesting work could be happening next door. Daniel Caudill visited one Wichita neighborhood to speak with a video game designer who’s worked on well-known titles like Halo and Elder Scrolls … and now works from the convenience of his own basement.

Also, Kansas has long fought its image as a flat and boring place. If the Flint Hills aren’t enough to dissuade you from that notion, then head to the northwest corner of the state. There, you’ll find a uniquely beautiful landscape that some locals call a mini-Grand Canyon. For this month’s Hidden Kansas, Beccy Tanner takes us to the Arikaree Breaks.

