The Range | October 21, 2022

Just north of Wichita is a sanctuary for horses — and the people who love them.

Hope in the Valley rescues horses that have been abused or abandoned and tries to find them new homes. Suzanne Perez spent some time in the barns and shares this story.

Also, Beth Golay has conversations on Wichita Transit each month because she thinks everyone has a story and those stories should be heard. This month, she rode Route 26 with Kansas Air National Guard veteran Tracy Daniel. The Veterans Ride Free program is supported by the Dole V-A Medical Center, United Way of the Plains and the City of Wichita.

