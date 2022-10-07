© 2022 KMUW
the_range_logo_1400x1400_1.png
The Range

The Range | October 07, 2022

Published October 7, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT
The-Range-10722-1760x1084 (1).png

This week on The Range, positive outlook for Wichita’s economy … with one big if. Also, an artist’s new exhibit combines his love of science fiction with his heritage.

Jeremy Hill released his annual economic forecast this week. Hill is the director of Wichita State University’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research. He says the outlook for the Wichita area is mostly positive. It should add about 32 hundred jobs next year, driven in large part by aviation. But Hill says there could be storm clouds on the horizon

Also, retired Newton High School art teacher Raymond Olais will have an exhibition at the Workroom this month. Olais is originally from California. All of his works represent a part of his cultural heritage … and his personal history, too.

Torin Andersen talked with Olais in his home studio about his upcoming show.

