the_range_logo_1400x1400_1.png
The Range

The Range | September 30, 2022

Published September 30, 2022 at 12:01 AM CDT
The-Range-9-30-1760x1084.png

The Land Institute’s annual Prairie Festival has been described as an Earth Celebration and an intellectual hootenanny. It brings together scientists, artists, musicians and the curious for a weekend of fun and learning — all around the mission of sustainable agriculture. Lu Anne Stephens attended this year and reports for this month’s Hidden Kansas.

Plus, just about everyone says it: "Kids these days won’t get off their phones.” But for some of them it’s because they’re busy running a business. Celia Hack reports on Wichitans finding success as TikTok content creators.

