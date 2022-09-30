The Range | September 30, 2022

The Land Institute’s annual Prairie Festival has been described as an Earth Celebration and an intellectual hootenanny. It brings together scientists, artists, musicians and the curious for a weekend of fun and learning — all around the mission of sustainable agriculture. Lu Anne Stephens attended this year and reports for this month’s Hidden Kansas.

Plus, just about everyone says it: "Kids these days won’t get off their phones.” But for some of them it’s because they’re busy running a business. Celia Hack reports on Wichitans finding success as TikTok content creators.

—

Subscribe to The Range wherever you get your podcasts. To receive it directly in your inbox, subscribe to The Range newsletter here.