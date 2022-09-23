The Range | September 23, 2022

It’s fall Festival season in Kansas. Dozens of small towns across the state will host celebrations over the next couple of months where people can watch a parade, enjoy a carnival ride and snack on fair food. But the people who organize the festivals say they serve a much deeper purpose.

Also, the Tallgrass Film Festival is next week, and one of its goals is to make sure the movies are available to as many people as possible. The festival’s executive director, Melanie Addington, talked to Fletcher Powell about what they’re doing to make the event more accessible, including how the pandemic made film festivals rethink their approach.

—

Subscribe to The Range wherever you get your podcasts. To receive it directly in your inbox, subscribe to The Range newsletter here.