The Range

The Range | September 16, 2022

Published September 16, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT
When you go to a dance performance or live theater in Wichita, you see a finished product — the result of weeks or months of work. But what happens on the front end?

Suzanne Perez takes us inside a new workshop where artists get to experiment … and audiences get to talk back.

Also, if he’s not fishing, Perry Schaeffer likes to ride the bus to visit his favorite restaurants. When he gets on the right bus, that is.

Beth Golay takes an interesting ride with Perry on this month’s En Route.

KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
