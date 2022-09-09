© 2022 KMUW
The Range

The Range | September 8 , 2022

Published September 9, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT
Driving along 17th Street south of Wichita State, the housing there looks much different than it did years ago. Brick homes and duplexes are being replaced by sleek gray and yellow apartment buildings. And while the new buildings are bringing more students to the area, it’s also pushing some out. KMUW News Reporter Kylie Cameron has more.

Also, Native American women are vanishing across the country at an alarming rate.n Kansas Representative Ponka-We Victors of Wichita is working with the local chapter of the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women to raise awareness of the issue. For this edition of In the Mix, Carla Eckels spoke with Ponka-We Victors about the problem.

