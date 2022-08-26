The Range | August 26, 2022

In the mid-1990s, Kansas was in the top 10 nationally in surveys that ranked states by the health of their citizens. Today, we’ve tumbled into the mid-30s. Ed O’Malley, the new president and CEO of the Kansas Health Foundation, wants to change that. The former head of the Kansas Leadership Center talked to The Range about his new job, including how to improve the state’s performance.

Plus, 100 years ago, the historic Orpheum Theatre opened in downtown Wichita. The ornate art deco theater started life as a vaudeville house. Since then, it’s been home to movies, entertainers, concerts and a bit of everything else. On this month’s Hidden Kansas, Beccy Tanner explains why the Orpheum remains the crown jewel of Wichita’s arts community.

The Kansas Health Foundation helps fund the Kansas News Service, a collaboration of the state’s public radio stations, including KMUW.

