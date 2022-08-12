The Range | August 12, 2022

It’s estimated that about 100,000 Wichitans live in a food desert — an area where it’s hard to find good, fresh food that’s affordable. Suzanne Perez tells us about one group trying to make a difference.

Also, as students bustle through the hallways at Maize South High School this fall, they'll see a new mural. Senior Emma Henderson is the founder of the school’s Black Student Union. She and other members created the mural to help promote the ongoing work being done by the group in a school with few Black students. For this installment of In The Mix, Carla Eckels talks with Emma about the club and its impact.

