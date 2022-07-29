The Range | July 29, 2022

The latest proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution deals with abortion, and it has generated a wave of political discontent across the state. So it’s only fitting to recall that the state constitution itself has its roots in the bitter days of Bleeding Kansas. Kansas produced four constitutions during the 1850s, including one that permitted slavery. It was a time of rigged elections, illegal power grabs and bloodshed.

Also, Sedgwick County election officials anticipate a higher than usual voter turnout for Tuesday’s primary election. Daniel Caudill talked with Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo about how her department is preparing for a busy election amid a continuing pandemic, including a plan to make sure polling places have enough workers.

