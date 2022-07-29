© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the_range_logo_1400x1400_1.png
The Range

The Range | July 29, 2022

Published July 29, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Vote.jpg
Hugo Phan
/
KMUW/File photo

The latest proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution deals with abortion, and it has generated a wave of political discontent across the state. So it’s only fitting to recall that the state constitution itself has its roots in the bitter days of Bleeding Kansas. Kansas produced four constitutions during the 1850s, including one that permitted slavery. It was a time of rigged elections, illegal power grabs and bloodshed.

Also, Sedgwick County election officials anticipate a higher than usual voter turnout for Tuesday’s primary election. Daniel Caudill talked with Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo about how her department is preparing for a busy election amid a continuing pandemic, including a plan to make sure polling places have enough workers.

Subscribe to The Range wherever you get your podcasts. To receive it directly in your inbox, subscribe to The Range newsletter here.

Tags

The Range Local News
KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
See stories by KMUW News