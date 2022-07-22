The Range | July 22, 2022

There are nearly 200 minor league umpires across the country, including those who work Wichita Wind Surge games. All of them grapple with low pay, months on the road and a hostile work environment every night. Yet Willie Traynor can’t imagine doing anything else.

Also, even in its heyday in the early 1900s, the town of Volland was barely a speck on the map, tucked away in the middle of the Flint Hills. And at the town’s core was The Volland Store. Volland has since disappeared, but as Lu Anne Stephens tells us on this month’s Hidden Kansas, the Volland Store has come back to life.

