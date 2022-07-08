The Range | July 08, 2022

Workers at the Starbucks store at 21st and Amidon are the first in Wichita to file for union representation, joining a nationwide effort to unionize the giant coffee chain.

As KMUW’s Daniel Caudill explains, the workers represent a movement of young organizers who see unions as the key to not only better pay and benefits … but to building collective power that can lift up workers from all industries and walks of life.

Also, it's been 50 years since the movie “Superfly” opened in theaters. The blaxploitation crime drama is known for its soundtrack by soul musician Curtis Mayfield. The soundtrack generated nearly 5 million dollars and was one of the first film soundtracks to earn such a sizable profit. Superfly was partially financed by native Kansan Gordon Parks and directed by his oldest son. His youngest son, David, also worked on the film and spoke with KMUW’s Carla Eckels for this month’s In the Mix.

-

