KMUW will broadcast the January 6 hearings live as they are available.
The Range | June 24, 2022

Published June 24, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT
A small butterfly enclosure inside Ryan Malone's Riverside home.

In Kansas, farmers raise all manner of livestock: cattle, hogs, chickens. Ryan Malone is a farmer, and he runs a livestock operation out of his house in Riverside. KMUW’s Andrew Lopez visited Malone to take a look at his kaleidoscope of butterflies.

Also, the Kansas topography is surprisingly full of surprises. Woodlands in the east, badlands in the west, rolling prairies, even buttes and mesas. On this month’s Hidden Kansas, Lu Anne Stephens explores another surprise in the southeast corner of the state.

