KMUW will broadcast the January 6 hearings live as they are available.
The Range

The Range | June 17, 2022

Published June 17, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT
Since Beth Golay began riding Wichita Transit in 2015, she’s been hectoring her friend and neighbor, Van Williams, to join her. For this month’s En Route, he finally did. Here’s their conversation from Route 21.

Also, another school year is over, and Wichita-area teachers have packed up their classrooms for summer break. But some cleaned them out for the last time as they make that long-awaited — and well-deserved — transition to retirement. Suzanne Perez talked with a retiring teacher who reflected on nearly four decades of teaching Wichita kindergartners.

Subscribe to The Range wherever you get your podcasts. To receive it directly in your inbox every Friday, subscribe to The Range newsletter here.

