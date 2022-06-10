© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the_range_logo_1400x1400_1.png
The Range

The Range | June 10, 2022

Published June 10, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
cat khs kansas humane society.jpg
Kylie Cameron
/
KMUW

You may have heard pleas recently from local animal shelters or the Humane Society to adopt a pet.

That’s because shelters are filled to capacity with cats and dogs, with more arriving every day.

Kylie Cameron has more on the problem.

Also, a lively new band is broadening Wichita’s music scene.
Mariachi Imperial de Kansas is known for adding a contemporary touch to its music, taking classic songs and interpreting them in Spanish and English.

For this edition of In the Mix, Carla Eckels sat down with the group in our studios to have a listen.

-

Subscribe to The Range wherever you get your podcasts. To receive it directly in your inbox every Friday, subscribe to The Range newsletter here.

Tags

The Range Local NewsArts and Culture
KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
See stories by KMUW News