The Range

The Range | June 03, 2022

Published June 3, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT
CyberGarden.png

A group of artists, engineers, and techies called Tech-Art-ICT have partnered on a project to illuminate audiences about what art and technology could be. Torin Andersen talked with artist John Harrison about what the group has created in Towne West mall.

Plus, there’s any number of headaches that drivers might encounter when going to or coming from Derby. And construction on a bridge near K-15 this fall won’t make traffic issues any better. But as Daniel Caudill explains, local officials are still hoping for a major traffic project that could ease some of Derby’s congestion.

-

The Range Local NewsArts and Culture
KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
