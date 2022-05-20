The Range | May 20, 2022

Downtown Wichita is once again alive with color.

Petunias and impatiens and bright tropical hibiscus blossoms fill the concrete planters along Douglas.

And soon we’ll enjoy hanging baskets overflowing with brilliant rainbows of flowers.

KMUW news reporter Suzanne Perez visits with the Wichita woman who keeps things growing.

Also, gun violence is in the news again following a recent mass shooting in Buffalo and a church shooting the next day in California.

The senseless deaths are especially difficult for a Wichita mom whose son was shot and killed in 2017. But she decided to turn her grief into action.

For this month’s In The Mix, Carla Eckels speaks with Keena Charles, the CEO and founder of Violence Impact Victim Assistance.



