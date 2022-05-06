© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the_range_logo_1400x1400_1.png
The Range

The Range | May 5, 2022

Published May 6, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
IMG_5088mod.png
Torin Andersen
/
KMUW

When you went to the Kansas Coliseum in years past, you likely heard a soccer game or a concert.

Today, the old arena north of Wichita has a new sound. KMUW News Director Tom Shine has more.

Also, though artist John Ernatt isn’t known for his sculpting, his newest paintings feature some 3-dimensional elements. That includes his largest piece in his new exhibition.

For this month’s look at the local arts scene, Torin Andersen traveled to Lindsborg to see Ernatt’s new work.

-

Subscribe to The Range wherever you get your podcasts. To receive it directly in your inbox every Friday, subscribe to The Range newsletter here.

Tags

The Range Local News
KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
See stories by KMUW News