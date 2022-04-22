© 2022 KMUW
The Range

The Range | April 22, 2022

Published April 22, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Third grade is a critical benchmark for reading. Research shows that students who aren’t reading on grade level by then can struggle to catch up, and they’re four times more likely to one day drop out of school.

One Wichita group is trying to get kids on track, as Suzanne Perez reports.

Also, Beth Golay has ridden the bus for more than two years, recording conversations with fellow riders. They’ve talked about everything from love to music to life to the weather.

In this month's En Route, Beth discovers that sometimes the best conversations require a good listener.

