The Range | April 22, 2022

Third grade is a critical benchmark for reading. Research shows that students who aren’t reading on grade level by then can struggle to catch up, and they’re four times more likely to one day drop out of school.

One Wichita group is trying to get kids on track, as Suzanne Perez reports.

Also, Beth Golay has ridden the bus for more than two years, recording conversations with fellow riders. They’ve talked about everything from love to music to life to the weather.

In this month's En Route, Beth discovers that sometimes the best conversations require a good listener.

-

Subscribe to The Range wherever you get your podcasts. To receive it directly in your inbox every Friday, subscribe to The Range newsletter here.

