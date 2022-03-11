© 2022 KMUW
The Range

The Range | March 11, 2022

Published March 11, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Suzanne Perez
/
KMUW
About 44,000 people who have Wichita Public Library cards are blocked from checking out books because they owe more than $10 in fees. The library hopes to eliminate overdue fines to encourage people to revisit the library.

Public libraries across the country are removing late fees and erasing old debt as a way to encourage more people to visit the library.

Wichita Public Library officials hope to do the same thing here, as Suzanne Perez reports.

Also, you may have noticed several new car washes sprouting up recently around Wichita.

One young entrepreneur has carved out her own piece of the market with a mobile business. Instead of having to wait in line at a car wash – her company comes to you.

For this installment of In The Mix, Carla Eckels tells us more.

Tags

The Range Local News
KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
