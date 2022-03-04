The Range | March 04, 2022

The United Nations estimates that more than 600,000 Afghans were displaced last year as a result of violence and persecution in their country.

In recent months, about 400 of those refugees have arrived in Wichita.

Daniel Caudill spoke with one man who is trying to establish a new life in a new country.

Also, being an artist doesn’t mean you have to toil all alone before your next exhibition. Delilah Reed runs a store that not only houses her art but is also a studio, where people can watch her work.

Torin Andersen met with Reed to discuss her latest art project and her store, the Loud Cicada.