The Range

The Range | February 25, 2022

Published February 25, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Kids get instructions.JPG
Lu Anne Stephens
/
KMUW

Like many buildings in downtown Wichita, the old Greyhound Bus terminal on Broadway was a reminder of better days gone by. Built in 1946, the once vibrant terminal had sat quietly empty the last five years or so.

Then SPT Architecture decided it deserved a second act. News director Tom Shine looks at an old building that has gotten a new life.

Also, jail and escape are normally two words that don’t play well together.

But in the small town of Lyons, the two have joined forces to create a unique attraction.

For this month’s Hidden Kansas, Lu Anne Stephens explains what’s happening in the town’s old jail.

