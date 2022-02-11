The Range | February 11, 2022

Frank Jury began doing laundry for the minor league hockey team in his hometown of Utica, New York, when he was six years old. 50 years later, he’s still at it.

Jury — everyone calls him Rizzo — is in his second stint as equipment manager for the Wichita Thunder.

In addition to mounds of laundry, he takes care of equipment, books the team’s travel arrangements and does whatever else needs to be done to keep the Thunder on track during a seven-month, 72-game season.

Like telling players in the locker room to hurry up as the team prepared to catch a bus for a recent trip to Texas.

Also, Monday is a big day for Nicole Williams, and she’s ready. The Andover baker is preparing an array of sweet treats for Valentine’s Day…and her self-taught culinary skills aren’t going unnoticed.

Williams’ Incredibly Sweet Bakery was recently named the Kansas Woman-Owned Business of the Year.

For this installment of In The Mix, Carla Eckels goes into the kitchen with Nicole to see what’s cookin’.