The Range

The Range | February 04, 2022

Published February 4, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
roger stewart working.jpg
Roger Stewart, owner of Wholesale Neon in Wichita, tests a new sign he crafted from glass tubes and argon gas.

Neon signs are a glowing reminder of days gone by – of the heyday of the Las Vegas Strip, Times Square, or just the gin joint down the street.

And creating or repairing neon is becoming a lost art. Suzanne Perez visits a shop in Wichita where the lights are still on.

Also, the musical group Keo and Them will release its first single “Fire” later this month. The group has performed at venues around Wichita since 2015.

Torin Andersen spoke with Keo about her inspiration for “Fire” and who the song is about.

