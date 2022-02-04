The Range | February 04, 2022

Neon signs are a glowing reminder of days gone by – of the heyday of the Las Vegas Strip, Times Square, or just the gin joint down the street.

And creating or repairing neon is becoming a lost art. Suzanne Perez visits a shop in Wichita where the lights are still on.

Also, the musical group Keo and Them will release its first single “Fire” later this month. The group has performed at venues around Wichita since 2015.

Torin Andersen spoke with Keo about her inspiration for “Fire” and who the song is about.