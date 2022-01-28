© 2022 KMUW
The Range | January 28, 2022

Published January 28, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Many of us have that one toy or game we obsessed over as kids but just couldn’t get our hands-on. For some, those obsessions become collections.

As Daniel Caudill explains, comic books and collectible stores are helping people in Wichita relive the memories of their youth and embrace their inner nerd.

Also, what the tiny town of Lucas lacks in size, it makes up for with artistic moxie. The “Grassroots Art Capital of Kansas" oozes creativity with a dose of panache for good measure.

For this month’s Hidden Kansas, Beccy Tanner takes in all the sites during a stroll through downtown Lucas.

