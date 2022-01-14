The Range | January 14, 2022

Before he became Wichita’s director of airports, Jesse Romo was building a successful career in men’s fashion at Macy’s. The Neckware Association of America named him tie department manager of the year in 2001 and flew him to New York for a ceremony.

Three months later came the terrorist attacks on 9-11.

Also, the Rev. Leroy Adams, Jr is the keynote speaker at Monday’s Martin Luther King Junior celebration. Adams has been a Baptist minister for nearly 40 years, currently in San Francisco.

He studied at Harvard, prayed at the White House, and organized a water relief effort for Flint, Michigan. He even received an MLK award for his community work.

Rev. Adams talked with Carla Eckels for this month’s In The Mix.