The Range

The Range | January 14, 2022

Published January 14, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
2022 Range Jesse Romo.jpg
Hugo Phan
/
KMUW
Jesse Romo, director of airports for Wichita

Before he became Wichita’s director of airports, Jesse Romo was building a successful career in men’s fashion at Macy’s. The Neckware Association of America named him tie department manager of the year in 2001 and flew him to New York for a ceremony.

Three months later came the terrorist attacks on 9-11.

Also, the Rev. Leroy Adams, Jr is the keynote speaker at Monday’s Martin Luther King Junior celebration. Adams has been a Baptist minister for nearly 40 years, currently in San Francisco.

He studied at Harvard, prayed at the White House, and organized a water relief effort for Flint, Michigan. He even received an MLK award for his community work.

Rev. Adams talked with Carla Eckels for this month’s In The Mix.

KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
