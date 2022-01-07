The Range | January 7, 2022

The Wichita City Council will look different this year. Two political newcomers will be sworn in Monday, replacing a pair of incumbents.

Here to talk about what this could mean for the council and its agenda going forward is KMUW’s Kylie Cameron, who covers City Hall.

Also, a new art gallery in downtown Wichita hopes to empower the visually impaired community. The Envision Arts Gallery wants to increase inclusion in the creative community and beyond.

Torin Andersen spoke with artists and organizers about the new space.