The Range

The Range | December 31, 2021

Published December 31, 2021 at 4:00 AM CST
Lu Anne Stephens
/
KMUW

This week on The Range, New Year’s Eve is a popular time to look ahead, set goals and make predictions for the new year.

It’s also a prime time for psychics and fortune tellers.

Suzanne Perez sat down with a Wichita artist and self-proclaimed oracle to see what might be in store for 2022.

Also, about two hours northwest of Wichita, near Great Bend, there’s a place that re-creates the days of the gin-joint speakeasies.

This underground destination in the small town of Ellinwood requires a trip through old tunnels and through the town’s unusual history.

Lu Anne Stephens tells us more.

The RangeLocal News
KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
