The Range | December 24, 2021

After more than 100 years in business, Johnston's Clothiers closed this month.

The fashionable men's clothing store opened in 1914 in downtown Wichita, near Douglas and Market.

Tom Shine speaks with owner J.V. Johnston about what led him to the difficult decision to close up shop.

Also, Look east from the Wichita Transit Center and you’ll see something rare: a grocery store in downtown Wichita.

Ray Sales Company has served downtown residents for decades, and that includes bus riders who drift over from the Transit Center.

In this month’s En Route, Beth Golay explains the history behind the store.