The Range | December 03, 2021

Wichita’s next big economic opportunity might be out of this world … literally.

The Air Capital of the World is trying to capitalize on the growing space industry. That includes everything from space tourism to the defense industry to the commercial side of the business, like launching communication satellites.

Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran has brought the CEOs of two major space companies to Wichita this year– Blue Origin and United Launch Alliance, known as ULA.

The visits were a way to develop relationships, but more importantly to showcase what Wichita has to offer the space industry.

Listen to hear Moran with United Launch Alliance CEO Tory Bruno during a tour of The Atlas Group – a Wichita aerospace manufacturer.

Plus, Jim Gross is an abstract painter from Wichita whose work is part of major collections at art museums around the world, including the Smithsonian and the Guggenheim.

When Gross is not painting at his home studio, the Wichita State grad teaches at Mark Arts. Torin Andersen sat in on one of his classes.

