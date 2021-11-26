The Range | November 26, 2021

This week on The Range, the new president and CEO of the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce is no stranger to Wichita.

John Rolfe is a graduate of Southeast High and Wichita State. And he worked for more than a decade as the head of Go Wichita, the city’s tourism agency.

He did the same thing in Houston for several years before returning to Wichita.

The chamber represents more than 15 hundred businesses, and it recently held its annual meeting to discuss priorities for the coming year.

Tom Shine talked with Rolfe at the Chamber headquarters downtown, and he told him about the one challenge that stood out.

Plus, think of state songs and a few pop into your head – Oklahoma; Georgia on my Mind; Here we have Idaho?

Granted, our state song doesn’t have the word “Kansas” in its title or lyrics, but it’s all about our state. It’s about home.

Home On the Range turns 150 years old next year.

For this month’s Hidden Kansas, Beccy Tanner has more on the iconic song and the small cabin where it was written.

