The Range

The Range: October 29, 2021

Published October 29, 2021 at 12:01 AM CDT
Suzanne Perez
KMUW

Americans are expected to spend a record $10 billion dollars on Halloween this year — for candy, costumes and decorations for homes and yards. And nowhere is that Halloween excitement more evident than in Wichita’s College Hill neighborhood. Suzanne Perez takes us on a walk down Halloween Street.

Plus, Wichita has its share of places that are thought to be haunted: The Orpheum Theatre, for instance, the Eaton Hotel, and the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum. And then there’s Old Cowtown Museum, which USA Ghost Hunts calls a beacon for paranormal activity. Tom Shine take us there.

KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
