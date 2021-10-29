The Range: October 29, 2021

Americans are expected to spend a record $10 billion dollars on Halloween this year — for candy, costumes and decorations for homes and yards. And nowhere is that Halloween excitement more evident than in Wichita’s College Hill neighborhood. Suzanne Perez takes us on a walk down Halloween Street.

Plus, Wichita has its share of places that are thought to be haunted: The Orpheum Theatre, for instance, the Eaton Hotel, and the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum. And then there’s Old Cowtown Museum, which USA Ghost Hunts calls a beacon for paranormal activity. Tom Shine take us there.

