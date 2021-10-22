© 2021 KMUW
The Range

The Range: October 22, 2021

Published October 22, 2021 at 12:01 AM CDT
TrolleyTour_Atchison.png
Lu Anne Stephens
/
KMUW

Atchison is a town of about 11,000 people, tucked into the Glacial Hills of northeast Kansas. And it boasts a surprising number of Victorian mansions. And a surprising number of those are reported to be haunted. You could try to visit them all in one day—or, as Lu Anne Stephens tells us in this month’s Hidden Kansas—take the Haunted Trolley Tour.

Also, early voting has started for November’s general election, which includes races for four seats on the Wichita school board. This year’s election is shaping up quite a bit differently from previous ones. Tom Shine sat down with KMUW education reporter Suzanne Perez to talk about it.

KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
