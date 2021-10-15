The Range | October 15, 2021

Since Beth Golay started recording conversations on the bus two years ago, she’s talked to a variety of folks, including bus drivers, song writers, federal employees, teachers and one self-styled cowboy. Recently, on Route 15, Beth visited with a high school student for the first time—fellow transit rider, Caitlyn Chenault.

Plus, a conversation with Tisa Mason, who has been the president of Fort Hays State University since December 2017. Her job comes with a lot of the challenges many colleges face: building enrollment, working to keep college affordable and the lengthy battle with COVID-19, both in Hays and at the school’s campus in China. KMUW's Tom Shine spoke with Mason about those issues and one unique to Fort Hays State: convincing the shrinking number of high school graduates in western Kansas to attend college.