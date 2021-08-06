The Range | August 6, 2021
1 of 3 — Steve Murillo
2 of 3 — One of Murillo's pieces
3 of 3 — Murillo's new works are on display in Old Town
Working on large canvases can be liberating for artists — but they’re also harder to sell.
This week on The Range, we talk to a Wichita artist who's no stranger to working on a grand scale.
Plus, we sit down with the new leader of the Kansas Health Foundation to talk about the organization's new direction, and why she wants to focus more on health equity than health equality.