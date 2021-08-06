© 2021 KMUW
The Range

The Range | August 6, 2021

Published August 6, 2021 at 4:00 AM CDT
Working on large canvases can be liberating for artists — but they’re also harder to sell.

This week on The Range, we talk to a Wichita artist who's no stranger to working on a grand scale.

Plus, we sit down with the new leader of the Kansas Health Foundation to talk about the organization's new direction, and why she wants to focus more on health equity than health equality.

KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
