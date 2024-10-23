Nativism in America

It has often been said that America is a nation of immigrants. Running parallel to this historical reality has been the existence of nativism, or the belief that “inferior” newcomers posed a serious threat to this country.

For example, nineteenth century European immigrants from Ireland, Eastern and Central Europe were looked down upon by earlier European migrants to America. The existence of signs in some retail establishments which declared “no dogs and Irish” attests to this fact.

In more recent times, Donald Trump’s rise to political prominence represents historic American nativism on steroids. This is fueled by the fact that the proverbial “other” consists of brown and Black people.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump made the preposterous assertion that he would force Mexico to pay for a wall at the U.S. / Mexican border (to keep out illegal immigrants). While this notion defied common sense, for whites anxious about demographic changes in the American population, Trump appeared to be a “savior” who would “Make America Great Again.”

A more recent, reprehensible, manifestation of Donald Trump’s nativism on steroids, was his assertion at the September 10, 2024 Presidential Debate that Haitians living in Springfield, Ohio were eating the pets of white residents of the city.

History clearly indicates that demagogues don’t appeal to people’s intellects, but to their fears.

