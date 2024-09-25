Observations on political party culture

Recently, I had a chance to staff a booth at the Kansas State Fair, and this gave me an opportunity to watch the interactions of the different political parties and their supporters. If one takeaway was clear, it was that MAGA red was very, very popular. Almost all hats, t-shirts, and other items displayed Donald Trump, Republican, Libertarian, or, at least, conservative view points. Clearly, Democratic supporters were there (there was a Democratic Party booth, after all), but whether they were just small in number or not into wearing their affiliation on their person is hard to say. I'm not sure if I saw a single Harris-Walz hat.

The next day, my research on Governor John Carlin brought me to Demofest in Wichita to meet persons who had worked with him. While there was plenty of blue worn, the discussions were much more about the details of given campaigns.

I have come to say that it is like high school. Democrats tend to view the political field like debate club. Republicans treat it like homecoming. It is more complicated, of course. The Pachyderm Club lunches often have discussions of strategy, while a recent Harris-Walz event really was an outlet to wave the banner. That said, the fact that Democrats skewed to discussions while Republicans to more sports-aligned events is worth considering. The sense that the medium—or at least the format—is the message is worth considering as we approach the election this November.