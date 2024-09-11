The New Deal and the challenge of Project 2025

Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “New Deal” remains one of the most consequential presidential initiatives of American history. First articulated during the Presidential campaign of 1932, Roosevelt proposed an unprecedented expansion of government intervention in the American economy to help Americans cope with the brutal Great Depression. In the November 1932 election, Roosevelt won by a landslide, capturing 85% of electoral college votes (including those of the staunch Republican state of Kansas).

One of the highlights of the “New Deal” was the establishment of Social Security in 1935. This created an important precedent for such later legislation as Medicare, Medicaid, and federal support of American education.

Significantly, it appears that “Project 2025,” created by the Heritage Foundation as a playbook for a new Trump Administration, seeks to dismantle the New Deal’s legacy. Also, “Project 2025” proposes to create a new federal bureaucracy composed of staunch Trump loyalists. In addition, the rights of women would be curtailed in a new Trump Administration.

Because of its controversial agenda, “Project 2025’” has generated considerable pushback. In fact, Trump has sought to distance himself from this document stating that he knows nothing about it. Still, considering his well-documented track record related to spreading falsehoods, Trump’s proclaimed ignorance regarding “Project 2025” appears unlikely.

