Past and Present

Pride month should inspire the community to tell its history

By Jay Price
Published July 3, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
LBGTQ history is not just limited to the coasts. It takes place everywhere. Kansas and Wichita have their own stories to tell. We were one of the first cities to pass a gay rights ordinance in 1977, only for it to be voted out by the electorate the following year. Wichita was big enough to host organizations, bars, and religious institutions that served folks who lived far out in smaller towns across the region. When the HIV/AIDS crisis hit, we were at the forefront with people like Dr. Donna Sweet. This is a place that has experienced the sweep of conversations from the homophile groups of the late 1960s and early 1970s to today's discussions of gender identity.

Pride month should inspire the community to tell its history. That has been the inspiration behind a current effort of the Center of Wichita and a team from Wichita State University to create a photo history of the city's LBGTQ Legacy. The book is scheduled to come out in time for Pride 2025, making this Pride the time to think about those photos and stories that need to be preserved while those who lived it are with us. This is also an invitation for current members of the community to think about their own activities and make sure that future generations know about the rich variety of LBGTQ life here in the center of the country. After all, a Kansan designed the rainbow flag!

Jay Price
Jay M. Price is chair of the department of history at Wichita State University, where he also directs the public history program.
